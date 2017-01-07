NEWS

High school freshman uses Make-a-Wish to raise money for clean water

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A high school freshman in Fort Bend ISD is receiving tremendous support from her school community as she starts the new year, continuing her fight against brain cancer.

Alyssa Ferguson's friends and neighbors describe her as giving and full of spirit.


When she was granted a wish from the Make-a-Wish Foundation, she wanted to bring clean water to families in Africa.

To honor her 15th birthday, Alyssa's classmates wore red and blue, her favorite colors.

They also sold wristbands and signed banners as she fights for her life. Profits will go toward continuing her efforts to build water wells in Africa.

"When we told Alyssa what her school was doing in honor of her birthday, she was so touched and moved by this huge act of solidarity by her classmates and teachers," her father, Scott Ferguson, said. "We are truly grateful and moved by the support of her high school, her former middle school, her sister's elementary, and all of the Fort Bend ISD community. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you."
Related Topics:
newsmake-a-wishcancer
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect in Fort Lauderdale Attack Booked and Held for Murder, Airport Slowly Resumes Flights
President Obama 'Heartbroken' for Victims' Families After Fort Lauderdale Shooting
Fl. airport shooting suspect booked as airport reopens
Police: Katy theft ring stole $65k from TJ Maxx stores
More News
Top Stories
Saturday morning sees coldest temperatures in 3 years
Three players to watch in Texans playoff start
Teen wakes up to find parents dead in apparent murder suicide
Fl. airport shooting suspect booked as airport reopens
Houston officials look to prevent attacks like Fla. airport shooting
NRG Stadium reminder of the 'Clear Bag Policy'
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
Show More
What we know about suspected Fla. gunman
5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Man arrested for meth had household item, not meth
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
Police: Katy theft ring stole $65k from TJ Maxx stores
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
PHOTOS: Houston's biggest employers
PHOTOS: You won't want to try meth after you see what it does to your face
More Photos