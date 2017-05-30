NEWS

'Help save our race!' KKK fliers found in Texas City neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighborhood on edge after KKK fliers distributed, Chauncy Glover reports.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A neighborhood is on edge after KKK fliers were distributed Monday night in Texas City.

The fliers were disguised in a bag of candy and tossed in front of 17 different yards on 27th Avenue. Inside the bag, a message read: "Help save our race! Join the best or die like the rest."

"It's ignorant to say the least," a resident said.

Austin Ray broke down in tears when he saw the packet.

"That will bother anybody, I mean by me being black and you passing out KKK cards," Ray said. "I just want to make sure my son is good because I don't know where he is at."

While out in the neighborhood, ABC13's Chauncy Glover was approached by a woman asking if it was a "black thing."

"Just because of your skin color, you think you got some kind of (expletive) going on?" she asked.

Texas City police are investigating the incident.

"The Texas City Police Department considers this incident a criminal matter and will be seeking any criminal charges applicable," the department said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 409-643-5838 or Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newskkkrace relationsTexas City
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Family shares story of survival after head-on crash
Teen suspect talks about fatal movie theater shooting
Man carrying fake gun at Orlando airport in custody after standoff
Man arrested after taking baby on motorcycle
More News
Top Stories
Man arrested after taking baby on motorcycle
Teen suspect talks about fatal movie theater shooting
Police: Armed man in custody at Orlando airport
Attorneys spar over motive in Spring neighbor's murder
Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for separation
Family shares story of survival after head-on crash
Men accused of forcing alligator to drink beer
Show More
Local man held in Dominican prison found not guilty
Kathy Griffin 'sorry' for photo holding replica of Trump's bloody head
Mission trip equipment stolen during car break-in
Man found dead in wooded area near Spring park
Stage Stores HQ employees briefly locked out
More News
Top Video
Man arrested after taking baby on motorcycle
Police: Armed man in custody at Orlando airport
Teen suspect talks about fatal movie theater shooting
Family shares story of survival after head-on crash
More Video