A neighborhood is on edge after KKK fliers were distributed Monday night in Texas City.The fliers were disguised in a bag of candy and tossed in front of 17 different yards on 27th Avenue. Inside the bag, a message read: "Help save our race! Join the best or die like the rest.""It's ignorant to say the least," a resident said.Austin Ray broke down in tears when he saw the packet."That will bother anybody, I mean by me being black and you passing out KKK cards," Ray said. "I just want to make sure my son is good because I don't know where he is at."While out in the neighborhood, ABC13's Chauncy Glover was approached by a woman asking if it was a "black thing.""Just because of your skin color, you think you got some kind of (expletive) going on?" she asked.Texas City police are investigating the incident."The Texas City Police Department considers this incident a criminal matter and will be seeking any criminal charges applicable," the department said in a release.Anyone with information is asked to call 409-643-5838 or Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.