The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a woman linked to several bank robberies across the Houston area.According to the FBI, the woman is linked to robberies in December 2016. Those include: BBVA Compass Bank on Eldridge Parkway on Dec. 5, the Chase Bank at Sweetwater Boulevard in Sugar Land on Dec. 1, and a robbery at the Chase Bank on Bellaire Boulevard on Dec. 2. Police believe a male is responsible for the robbery on Dec 2.The female robber is described as White or Hispanic with brown hair, 5 feet 1 or 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140-150 pounds and in her late 20s.Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS or the FBI at 713-693-5000.