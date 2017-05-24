TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Harris County K9 attacks innocent air conditioner repairman

A Harris County Sheriff's Office K-9 dog attacked the wrong man during a search for a car thief, leaving the victim with serious wounds. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Harris County Sheriff's Office K-9 dog attacked the wrong man during a search for a car thief, leaving the victim with serious wounds.

It happened May 5 in Tomball.

Lying in intensive care for days, Tim Young had nothing but time to think. The K-9 tore into his bicep and ripped a blood vessel from his arm.



"It sounds funny, but I prayed for the officers," Young said.

Raised to respect law enforcement, Young is still having a tough time making sense of the incident.

That afternoon, Young was fixing an air conditioner under a Tomball mobile home. The dog was on the hunt for a car thief who'd been spotted in the area.

"I didn't hear [anything]," Young said. "I didn't see [anything]. I just felt a real sharp pain and I look down and there is a dog."

