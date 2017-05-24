Harris County K9 attacks innocent air conditioner repairman

A Harris County Sheriff's Office K-9 dog attacked the wrong man during a search for a car thief, leaving the victim with serious wounds.It happened May 5 in Tomball.Lying in intensive care for days, Tim Young had nothing but time to think. The K-9 tore into his bicep and ripped a blood vessel from his arm."It sounds funny, but I prayed for the officers," Young said.Raised to respect law enforcement, Young is still having a tough time making sense of the incident.That afternoon, Young was fixing an air conditioner under a Tomball mobile home. The dog was on the hunt for a car thief who'd been spotted in the area."I didn't hear [anything]," Young said. "I didn't see [anything]. I just felt a real sharp pain and I look down and there is a dog."