A sheriff's deputy is out on bond this morning, charged after he allegedly posted video of himself performing a sex act with an animal.Andrew C. Sustaita Jr. is a six-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, most recently assigned to the Crime Control Division. Sustaita was immediately relieved of duty upon arrest.Sustaita was identified as a suspect during the course of an investigation managed by the sheriff's high tech crime unit.Investigators were contacted about obscene material coming from an account in Harris County. An investigation reveals that Sustaita was allegedly involved in producing obscene material online.Harris County Sheriff's Office wouldn't talk about the nature of the material. However, sources confirmed to Eyewitness News that Sustaita is accused of posting a video involving bestiality.The video reportedly shows him involved in a sex act with a small dog."The possession of obscene and illicit material is made even more troubling when a sheriff's office employee is found to be involved," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said."Every resource of this office will be dedicated to protecting the public and holding our employees accountable for wrongdoing."The deputy comes from a law enforcement family, and they said they are waiting for more information.His father says he is devastated to hear this allegation, that his son is a hard worker, and that he is reacting like any father would.Sustaita is charged with obscenity, a state jail felony.Before coming to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Sustaita's LinkedIn profile said he was a U.S. Army specialist, and also worked at Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.A source who knows the deputy tells Eyewitness News, in his experience and knowledge, he knows him as an honorable and committed family man.Sustaita is expected in court by tomorrow. Investigators say more charges could be filed.