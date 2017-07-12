Gymboree closing 350 stores after filing for bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KTRK) --Children's clothing seller Gymboree Corp. is closing 350 stores as it works to restructure in bankruptcy.
The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that it's mostly closing Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores. It also operates Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.
Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June. Traditional retailers have been struggling to deal with strong competition from online companies and slowing mall traffic.
The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.
The children's clothing company posted a statement about the store closings on its website:
"As part of our court-supervised restructuring process, the Gymboree Corporation is taking necessary steps to strengthen our Company as a whole by closing certain Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores. In the below search, customers are able to search by state to see which stores are closing.
We encourage customers to visit www.gymboree.com and www.crazy8.com and use the store locator to find their next nearest store where they can continue to shop with us.
We appreciate your ongoing business and look forward to continuing to meet your children's clothing needs for the summer, the important back-to-school season and beyond."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
