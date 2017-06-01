NEWS

Gunfire, blasts hit Philippine casino; terror ties doubted

EMBED </>More Videos

The attack happened at Resorts World Manila. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines --
Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country's south.

Philippine national police chief said robbery may have been a motive in casino attack and terror links are doubtful.

Police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from an upper floor of the building.

Resorts World Manila said in its Facebook account that "the company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe."

"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," the company said.

Philippine policemen have not given details about the incident but have begun cordoning off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"I heard many, many gunshots," Julio Silva, a witness who managed to dash out of the mall complex, told DZMM radio network.

The incident is unfolding amid a 10-day deadly siege by Muslim militants aligned to the Islamic State group in the southern city of Marawi. The attack has sparked fears that the militants may attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldrobberyshooting
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man who took toddler for ride on motorcycle surrenders
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
Pittsburgh mayor vows to honor Paris climate accord after Trump invokes city in speech
The last time a US president dumped a global climate deal
Trump withdrawing US from Paris Climate Agreement but open to returning
More News
Top Stories
Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway
Trump says US will abandon global climate accord
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
How will withdrawal from Paris accord impact climate?
Men accused of killing 4-year-old linked to other murder
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to prevent annoying robocalls
Show More
Everything you need to know about smoke detectors
Man who took toddler for ride on motorcycle surrenders
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
Dozens of Houston Payless ShoeSource stores closing
Texas EquuSearch looking for Houston woman
More News
Top Video
How will withdrawal from Paris accord impact climate?
Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway
New graduates from Klein ISD major in parenting
Everything you need to know about smoke detectors
More Video