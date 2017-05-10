NEWS

Woman takes neighborhood patrol into her own hands: 'If you come here, you're going to pay'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Armed with a shotgun and pepper spray, a southwest Houston homeowner has become a one-woman neighborhood patrol.

Debbie Davis has lived in the Brays Village neighborhood near Harwin and Boone for 30 years. She told Eyewitness News crime has gotten progressively worse over the last two years, and just this last Sunday, her next door neighbor was attacked in her driveway.

"If you come here, you're going to pay. I'm done," said Davis.

Every night Davis sits at the top of her driveway -- armed and ready.

"I don't have to be a good shot. I'm going to hit you," she said.

She feels her neighborhood is being ignored by Houston police and City Hall.

On Eyewitness at 10, hear what a city council member thinks about her tactics.
Related Topics:
newscrimecrime fightersneighborhoodHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey's farewell letter: 'I will be fine, although I will miss you'
Comey invited to testify before Senate committee
Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Michael Flynn in Russia investigation
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
More News
Top Stories
Look familiar? Women accused of robbing 5 banks in area
Suspect rams stolen truck into home, rams patrol car
EXCLUSIVE: HPD officer charged DWI after cookoff
Thief targets man spending hours with wife inside hospital
Firing of FBI director latest twitter battleground for Trump
Haverstock Hills shooting suspect arrested in Fla.
Pregnant woman postpones brain surgery to protect baby
Show More
New plan lets farm workers to stay in the US legally
Bank of America text message phishing scam resurfaces
Lack of regulation, reporting has led to disasters
Discovery of little girl's coffin ends eerie footsteps
Al Green calls for investigation after firing of James Comey
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
PHOTOS: Incredible vintage cars and boats
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Photos