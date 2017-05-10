Armed with a shotgun and pepper spray, a southwest Houston homeowner has become a one-woman neighborhood patrol.Debbie Davis has lived in the Brays Village neighborhood near Harwin and Boone for 30 years. She told Eyewitness News crime has gotten progressively worse over the last two years, and just this last Sunday, her next door neighbor was attacked in her driveway."If you come here, you're going to pay. I'm done," said Davis.Every night Davis sits at the top of her driveway -- armed and ready."I don't have to be a good shot. I'm going to hit you," she said.She feels her neighborhood is being ignored by Houston police and City Hall.On Eyewitness at 10, hear what a city council member thinks about her tactics.