Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer

James Moriarty shares what he wants you to know about his son, Staff Sgt. James "Jimmy" Moriarty. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
James Moriarty is a Houston lawyer, but it was in the gallery of a Jordanian military courtroom where he waited to hear the fate of his son's killer this week.

Jordanian soldier M'aarek Abu Tayeh was sentenced Monday to life in prison for the killings of three U.S. special forces soldiers.

Staff Sgt. James "Jimmy" Moriarty, 27; Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen, 27; and Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe, 30, were shot to death while returning to the Jordanian base where they were stationed in November of 2016.

The men were in the area to assist in training.

"I've never imagined, or fantasized, or dreamed or even had a nightmare of attending the trial for the murderer of my son," the senior Moriarty said.

The Jordanian government's version of what happened changed more than once. Moriarty said the official account blamed the U.S. soldiers, but even from the beginning, he didn't buy it.

He fought for more information and eventually watched surveillance video, which he said shows Abu Tayeh gun down the soldiers outside the base.

Moriarty credits American journalists with pressing questions to the Jordanians for getting them to re-examine the case. Abu Tayeh was charged this spring before the trial and conviction this month.

"We all got a little peace but its sort of like taking a drink when you're in the dessert. All it is is a drink and that mission is not done," Moriarty said.

He is now pushing for the Jordanian soldiers who stood by and watched the shooting to be charged. He also wants the security video showing the killings to be made public.

Meanwhile, Abu Tayeh could be eligble for parole after serving 20 years in prison.

