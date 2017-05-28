The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 45-year-old woman and her 1-year-old grandson.According to authorities, Earlene Crippen left with her grandson, Jaden Garza, around 7 a.m. Saturday from a home in the 16700 block of Avenue A in Channelview. Deputies believe she was last seen in the 7900 block of Bonair in southeast Houston.Crippen did not have permission to leave with Jaden, deputies said. She was last seen in a gray two-door Hyundai Sonata with Texas plate JKJ6607.Authorities believe the child could be in danger because of Crippen's history of drug abuse.Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO Missing Person Unit at 832-547-6377 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.