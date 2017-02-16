NEWS

Good Samaritans save 3 from fiery truck crash in east Houston

A bystander was in the right place at the right time overnight in east Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Three people are lucky to be alive after a fiery crash in east Houston.

It happened on Liberty near Lockwood, and a bystander is being credited for saving all three from the burning pickup truck.

Investigators said the truck was going way too fast, the driver lost control, flipped several times, and then it caught on fire with three people trapped inside.

A group of quick-thinking rescuers jumped into action.

As one battled the fire with fire extinguishers, the other three lifted the front end of the burning truck in order to get one of the victims to safety.

The other two passengers were also saved.

The Good Samaritans who rescued the crash victims say they did not hesitate to help.

"My heart just started pumping because it was like, I didn't know if the truck was going to blow up," Randall Booker said.

"I mean, it was fully on fire, like flames shooting everywhere and we trying to pull this guy and like, he stuck under there...nothing sticking out but his legs."

All three crash victims were hurt and taken to local hospitals, but they will survive, thanks to the quick thinking of people who jumped into action when they saw someone in need.
