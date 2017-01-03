NEWS

Good Samaritan hit with hammer trying to stop jewelry store robbers in The Woodlands Mall
EMBED </>More News Videos

Good Samaritan struck in face with hammer in Woodlands Mall jewelry theft (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, TX (KTRK) --
A Good Samaritan who tried to stop a jewelry thief was hit in the face with a hammer, and the suspects are on the run.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirms two jewelry stores were targeted inside The Woodlands Mall. One suspect used a hammer to break glass cases, and an accomplice served as the getaway driver.

A witness who tried to stop the suspects between stores was hit in the face with a hammer and taken to a hospital.

Students were being kept inside and doors locked at Oakridge Elementary School, Oakridge High School, Oakridge 9th grade campus and Houser Elementary School as precaution during the police activity. The search has been suspended and schools were given the all-clear.

No other injuries have been reported.
Related Topics:
newsjewelry theftThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Everything You Need to Know About the Office of Congressional Ethics
Schiff Warns of 'Vigorous' Response by Congress if Trump Reverses Russia Sanctions
Gingrich Says Biggest Worry About Trump Officials Is They Might 'Lose Their Nerve'
Ex-husband allegedly admits to murder of League City mom
Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration
More News
Top Stories
Ex-husband allegedly admits to murder of League City mom
Young JJ Watt fan to receive jersey and visit from star Texan
Ford to cancel $1.6B plant in Mexico, adding 700 jobs in Michigan
Texas family blames FaceTime over 5-year-old death
Fox News star Megyn Kelly is headed to NBC News
Texans announce that Brock Osweiler will start
Deputy shoots armed man after shots fired inside ER
Show More
Officers use bean bag gun on suspect with knife
Video: Gas station fight before SUV slams into bus stop
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Trump threatens GM over cars made in Mexico
Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
More News
Top Video
Officer accused of beating teen in the streets
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
Woman hit 27 years to the day grandmother killed in crash
More Video