A Good Samaritan who tried to stop a jewelry thief was hit in the face with a hammer, and the suspects are on the run.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirms two jewelry stores were targeted inside The Woodlands Mall. One suspect used a hammer to break glass cases, and an accomplice served as the getaway driver.A witness who tried to stop the suspects between stores was hit in the face with a hammer and taken to a hospital.Students were being kept inside and doors locked at Oakridge Elementary School, Oakridge High School, Oakridge 9th grade campus and Houser Elementary School as precaution during the police activity. The search has been suspended and schools were given the all-clear.No other injuries have been reported.