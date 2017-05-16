BUZZWORTHY

Girl on cell phone walking on North Fwy causes major traffic jam

We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Only in Houston.

We're used to seeing our fair share of strange happenings on Houston freeways, and another one just happened on Monday afternoon.

An eyewitness sent in video of a girl on a cell phone, walking down the middle of I-45 North Freeway at Airline.

The girl can be seen chatting on the phone, adorned in a tube top, shorts and boots.

She walked casually down the center dotted line as vehicles passed her on either side, honking their horns or shouting out their windows.

At one point, our eyewitness photographer yelled for her to "get off the freeway."

She turned and looked in the man's direction, appearing surprised by the man's reaction.

