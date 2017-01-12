NEWS

NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
A 12-year-old boy is facing attempted robbery charges after police say he pulled a gun on a classmate and demanded she give him her chicken nuggets.

The incident happened on the subway at Lexington Avenue and 103rd Street around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The 13-year-old girl reportedly smacked the gun away from her head, and the suspect ran off.

Authorities say the suspect had previously approached the victim inside of a McDonald's on 103rd Street and Third Avenue to ask for a chicken nugget. The victim is said to have declined.

The two apparently know each other from school, where the boy was taken into custody Wednesday.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
