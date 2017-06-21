NEWS

Make sure to have a generator ready for hurricane season

With Tropical Storm Cindy on her way, here are some tips on reviving old generators.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You don't have to be a Boy Scout to always be prepared -- for hurricane season.

A generator is essential to have on hand in case there is a loss of power in your area.

If your generator has been sitting in the garage for sometime, it may be time to dust it off and make sure to test and service it properly.

Old gas can cause problems in a generator that has been idle for months or years, especially if it hasn't been stored properly.

However, simply draining the gas out of the tank isn't going to do it, according to Kevin Habegger at Southwest Mow.

"You have to go inside the carburetor and clean it out," said Habegger.

After time the gas can dry up leaving clumpy chunks of residue clogging up the carburetor.

Habeggar said apple cider vinegar could serve as great cleaning agent by letting it soak in your tank for anywhere from three to 24 hours.

"That will dissolve the varnishes and the corrosion inside your tank and carburetor," Hebeggar said.

Professional generator servicing is also an option.

Whether you decide to roll up your sleeves and clean your generator yourself or decide to leave it to the professionals, make sure your generator and you are both prepared for hurricane season.
