Fugitive accused in child's sex assault on the run in Houston

Houston police need your help putting Juan Bautista behind bars. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police need your help finding a fugitive accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Juan Bautista allegedly picked up a juvenile from school last March and pressured the child to have sex with him.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for tips leading to Bautista's arrest.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 24 years old, standing 5 foot 4, and weighing about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was on West Airport Boulevard, in southwest Houston.

If you know where he is, call 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip on www.crime-stoppers.org.

