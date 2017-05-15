HOMELESS

Frightening statistic: 1 in 3 homeless teens will be paid for sex

EMBED </>More Videos

These statistics about youth homelessness are an eye opener.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a startling fact.

Each night, 600 youth in the Houston area are sleeping on the streets.

Gatane Pauwels is the president of The Pink Giraffe House, which opened last summer in Montrose to help the city's homeless teens and children.

She said people commonly think homeless kids are just runaways, but in many cases, it isn't true:
  • 35% of homeless youth leave home to escape sexual abuse
  • Approximately 26% leave because of a parent or parents with substance abuse issues
  • 40% are kicked out because their parents did not approve of their LGBT identity

According to studies cited by The Pink Giraffe House, youth ages 12 to 17 are at higher risk for homelessness than adults nationwide.

The Pink Giraffe House opens to help homeless youth
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows the grand opening ofThe Pink Giraffe House in the Montrose area



But while children and teens in Houston might think sleeping under bridges, behind buildings and even inside dumpsters is a safer alternative than being at home, there are other dangers some don't realize.

Within 36 hours of leaving home, one in three teens living on the street will be lured into prostitution, Pauwels said.

Another shocking study revealed 32 percent of homeless youth have attempted suicide because of such bleak circumstances in their fight to survive.

Fortunately, there is help for homeless youth
Last September, Pauwels and staff opened The Pink Giraffe House on Mason Street and Fargo Street to help provide a safe space for these homeless children.

What can homeless youth expect at The Pink Giraffe House?
EMBED More News Videos

Gaëtane Pauwels, president of The Pink Giraffe House, talks about resources available to homeless youth in Houston



She said they offer a safe haven for young victims of abuse, neglect or abandonment, and a chance at a better life.

"Help with homework, GED, tutoring, maybe helping with resume writing, crisis counseling, and then fun things for them," Pauwels said. "We're trying to help homeless children get back on their feet."

Last year, Pauwels said between 35 to 45 youth are helped each night, but there is always demand for more.

You can find out how to volunteer or donate by visiting The Pink Giraffe House website.

VIDEO: Homeless teen earns high school diploma with honors at HISD
EMBED More News Videos

An HISD student who secretly lived alone on the streets of Houston for three years is inspiring everyone with his story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscharitieshomelessteenagersdrugsalcoholprostitutionsex abuse against childrenchild abusestudyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOMELESS
Spare change won't bring real change for panhandlers
Formerly homeless vet now helping others change lives
City ordinance orders homeless to leave
Homeless man robbed of all that he had, say deputies
More homeless
NEWS
Emmanuel Macron sworn in as French president
Comey associates predict public testimony
Warner would 'love' Comey to testify in open hearing
Penn State pledge's family plans to file lawsuit, claims 'planned and orchestrated' fraternity drinking
More News
Top Stories
Violent night ends in 9-year-old boy's shooting in Houston
BEWARE of worldwide cyberextortion attack
Trailer with $5,000 worth of Little Debbie cakes stolen
Victim's family to file lawsuit against Penn State
Deputy constable involved in crash with daycare van
Honoring officers for National Police Week
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States
Show More
'Sleeper creeper' accused of taking photos of women's feet
Deal to put more self-driving cars on the road
Deaf dog, nonverbal boy have special bond
Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding bike downtown
Arsonists may have targeted church in NE Houston
More News
Top Video
'Sleeper creeper' accused of taking photos of women's feet
Trailer with $5,000 worth of Little Debbie cakes stolen
Victim's family to file lawsuit against Penn State
Arsonists may have targeted church in NE Houston
More Video