Foul play 'not ruled out' after body of missing woman found in Montgomery Co.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and a forensics team are now trying to determine how Theresa Kirkpatrick died.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the body of a missing woman has been found at Sam Houston National Forest.

This morning, about 80 people joined the search for Theresa Kirkpatrick, whose husband told deputies they became separated while walking through the forest at 8 a.m. yesterday.

Deputies confirmed Kirkpatrick's body was found just before 11 a.m. with a post on Facebook.



Lt. Scott Spencer told Eyewitness News the investigation is still active, and that foul play has not been ruled out.

Spencer said Allen Kirkpatrick, the woman's husband, is being questioned along with other family and friends.

Back at the forest, a forensics team is at the scene and a command post has been put up where it was first erected last night.

We do not know what part of the forest the victim's body was found.

EARLIER TODAY: Search resumes for missing woman
Officials are using heat scanners in their search for Theresa Kirkpatrick in the Sam Houston National Forest.



DPS helicopters were searching through the area, scanning for heat signatures on the ground. K-9 teams were also being used in the search.

The 55-year-old Kirkpatrick was reported missing by her husband Allen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, eight hours after he said he lost sight of her.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the couple went looking for a dirt bike on Friday that had either broken down or was stuck Thursday night.

"At some point, Mr. Kirkpatrick lost sight of his wife," Captain Bryan Carlisle said. "She is a Type 2 diabetic. She might have passed out, she might have fallen, we're not completely sure right now."

Woman reported missing in Sam Houston National Forest
Authorities are looking for a missing woman in Sam Houston National Forest.



Investigators tell us Theresa's mother last saw her daughter at 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Allen was taken to the hospital to be treated for symptoms of heat exhaustion while deputies continued talking with him.

Investigators weren't sure how long Theresa Kirkpatrick was without her insulin.

With near record high temperatures yesterday, deputies were working as quickly as they could to find her.

But sadly, they were not able to make it to Kirkpatrick in time.

