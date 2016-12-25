NEWS

Fort Bend man shoots, kills burglary suspect

FILE - The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office badge is seen on the outside of the FBCSO headquarters.

A Fort Bend County man is not facing charges after shooting and killing a man he said was breaking into a car, officials said.

It happened in the 8200 block of Malin Ct., police said.



The man went into his kitchen around 4:45 a.m. and noticed on his security cameras that someone was outside his home, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's office said.

He asked his wife to call police while he went outside to confront the suspect. The man saw something in his hand, but he didn't know what it was and opened fire, the spokesperson said. The man fired three to four shots, killing the man on the scene.


The case will be referred to a grand jury without charges.

No names have been released in the case.
Related Topics:
newsfort bend county sheriff's officeshootingFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Singer George Michael Has Died at 53
Girl, 10, dies after falling ill on Toronto-to-London flight
Royal Family Heads to Christmas Church Service Without the Queen
Donald Trump Tweets Holiday Greetings
More News
Top Stories
Singer George Michael dies at 53
Where to take Houston guests and visitors
ABC13 reporters, anchors share their holiday cards
Girl, 10, dies after falling ill on Toronto-to-London flight
Mom brings young girl on shoplifting trip
7.6 earthquake shakes Chile, tsunami alert declared
Mom finds adopted daughter's twin
Show More
BBB tells consumers to read this before returning gifts
Stolen truck slams into Heights CVS
Man stabbed breaking up Christmas Eve fight
Cancer patient wins free pizza, donates it
Man carries his paralyzed wife from house fire
More News
Photos
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Babies in stockings will melt even the Grinch's heart
PHOTOS: Dream home on market for $10.4M
$15.9M River Oaks mansion offers unparalleled luxury
More Photos