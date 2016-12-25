Fort Bend man shoots, kills burglary suspect

Shooting: 8200 Malin Ct., Hou. BMV suspect shot by homeowner . DOA. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 25, 2016

A Fort Bend County man is not facing charges after shooting and killing a man he said was breaking into a car, officials said.It happened in the 8200 block of Malin Ct., police said.The man went into his kitchen around 4:45 a.m. and noticed on his security cameras that someone was outside his home, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's office said.He asked his wife to call police while he went outside to confront the suspect. The man saw something in his hand, but he didn't know what it was and opened fire, the spokesperson said. The man fired three to four shots, killing the man on the scene.The case will be referred to a grand jury without charges.No names have been released in the case.