NEWS

Formula Racing Center opens new indoor location in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Formula Racing Center opens new indoor location in Houston. (KTRK)

Vanessa Holt - Community Impact newspaper
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Formula Racing Center has opened a new indoor entertainment venue at 2206 FM 1960 W., Houston, in a building that formerly housed a Michael's craft store.

General Manager Ken Engelking told Community Impact Newspaper the location's proximity to I-45 and accessibility to neighboring communities like The Woodlands make it an ideal location for the 52,000-square-foot entertainment center.

The venue opened May 3 and a grand opening will be held on Memorial Day weekend.

"We've built the largest indoor electric go-kart track in the Houston area, and the initial response has been outstanding," Engelking said.

Racing is available for both children and adults at several ability levels with separate tracks.

The venue also includes bowling and more than 8,000 square feet of arcade and laser games, including a Bazooka Ball Blast arena, which is a cross between laser tag and paintball in an area lit by black light.

Formula Racing Center also has a cafe, a beer and wine bar, three party rooms and its arena space can be converted to a banquet room.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsamusement parkfun stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Sugar Land
Suspect who set fire to Florida mosque seen in surveillance video, police say
Comey documented Trump request to drop Flynn investigation in memo: Source
Lawmakers respond to report Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn probe
Secret Service detains bike rack jumper outside White House
More News
Top Stories
Woman's dog killed at Allen Parkway dog park
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Sugar Land
Man dies after inhaling nitrogen gas at body shop
'Roseanne' to return to ABC with original cast
$10K reward for burglars who killed dog near Spring
Report: Trump asked Comey to end Flynn investigation
HPD: 2-year-old girl drowns in family pool
Show More
Uncommon superbug strain found in Houston
Katy Perry set to join ABC's 'American Idol'
12 children injured by blast during experiment
Truck wreck cuts power to much of Deer Park
Sen. Cornyn tells Trump he's not interested in FBI job
More News
Top Video
Uncommon superbug strain found in Houston
Buc-ee's aims to open world's longest car wash
Woman's dog killed at Allen Parkway dog park
'Roseanne' to return to ABC with original cast
More Video