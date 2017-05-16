Formula Racing Center opens new indoor location in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Formula Racing Center has opened a new indoor entertainment venue at 2206 FM 1960 W., Houston, in a building that formerly housed a Michael's craft store.
General Manager Ken Engelking told Community Impact Newspaper the location's proximity to I-45 and accessibility to neighboring communities like The Woodlands make it an ideal location for the 52,000-square-foot entertainment center.
The venue opened May 3 and a grand opening will be held on Memorial Day weekend.
"We've built the largest indoor electric go-kart track in the Houston area, and the initial response has been outstanding," Engelking said.
Racing is available for both children and adults at several ability levels with separate tracks.
The venue also includes bowling and more than 8,000 square feet of arcade and laser games, including a Bazooka Ball Blast arena, which is a cross between laser tag and paintball in an area lit by black light.
Formula Racing Center also has a cafe, a beer and wine bar, three party rooms and its arena space can be converted to a banquet room.
