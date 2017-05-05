A former Conroe High School football star is among the two NCAA Division III McMurry University players that has been indicted on capital murder charges for allegedly killing a Fort Worth man in January.Dontrell Dock, a popular player at CHS through the 2015 season, has been behind bars since January.Dock, 20, along with 18-year-old Brodrick Ross of Bryan, are accused in the shooting death of 29-year-old Chris-Dion Russell.Investigators say it was a botched robbery attempt.Students who remember Dock as the popular high school jock found it hard to believe he would be facing capital murder charges."I remember he was just really a cool guy and didn't want to really hurt anybody...just a normal guy," said Robert Lawson, a senior at CHS who remembers Dock. "He was pretty much known by everybody. Everybody knew him, loved him, he was nice to everybody."Dock lived with his mother and younger brother in Conroe. Reached on the phone today, his mother did not want to comment about her son's legal troubles.A neighbor who spoke often with the family says she is praying for their well being."I just wanted to let her know that we looked out for each other as neighbors. She's been dealing with some things but other than that, I think she's an okay person," said Charisse Calais, who lives in the same apartment complex.Conroe ISD did not respond to ABC13's request for comment.