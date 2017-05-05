NEWS

Former Conroe High School football player charged with murder

EMBED </>More News Videos

Former Conroe High School football player charged with murder in Fort Worth.

By
A former Conroe High School football star is among the two NCAA Division III McMurry University players that has been indicted on capital murder charges for allegedly killing a Fort Worth man in January.

Dontrell Dock, a popular player at CHS through the 2015 season, has been behind bars since January.

Dock, 20, along with 18-year-old Brodrick Ross of Bryan, are accused in the shooting death of 29-year-old Chris-Dion Russell.

Investigators say it was a botched robbery attempt.

Students who remember Dock as the popular high school jock found it hard to believe he would be facing capital murder charges.

"I remember he was just really a cool guy and didn't want to really hurt anybody...just a normal guy," said Robert Lawson, a senior at CHS who remembers Dock. "He was pretty much known by everybody. Everybody knew him, loved him, he was nice to everybody."

Dock lived with his mother and younger brother in Conroe. Reached on the phone today, his mother did not want to comment about her son's legal troubles.

A neighbor who spoke often with the family says she is praying for their well being.

"I just wanted to let her know that we looked out for each other as neighbors. She's been dealing with some things but other than that, I think she's an okay person," said Charisse Calais, who lives in the same apartment complex.

Conroe ISD did not respond to ABC13's request for comment.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmurderhigh school footballhigh schoolConroe
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Texas officer faces murder charge in teen's death
Prosecutors drop rape charges against immigrant HS students
Family claims deputies responsible for man's death
Inside the US military's mission in Somalia
More News
Top Stories
Family claims deputies responsible for man's death
Sections of I-45 to be closed over the weekend
Rockets look to take 2-1 lead over Spurs tonight
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Texas officer faces murder charge in teen's death
Show More
Hubble takes you where no one has gone before
San Bernardino victims' families sue social media giants
iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing people's minds
Nearly 400 dead and injured birds found in Galveston
Man claims neighbor stole his land
More News
Top Video
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
Hubble takes you where no one has gone before
Home features Spurs-themed basketball court
For $5,000, you can buy the world's fanciest toilet
More Video