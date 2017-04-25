Chris Soules, former star of "The Bachelor," was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Iowa, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office received a 911 call around 8:20 p.m. Monday about a crash in Aurora.One person died in that crash, authorities said. That person's identity is expected to be released after family is notified.The investigation is ongoing.Soules, a farmer, starred in the 19th season of "The Bachelor."