Chris Soules, of 'The Bachelor,' arrested in connection with deadly Iowa crash

Former Bachelor contestant arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly crash. (Buchanan County Sheriff's Department)

AURORA, Iowa --
Chris Soules, former star of "The Bachelor," was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Iowa, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a 911 call around 8:20 p.m. Monday about a crash in Aurora.

One person died in that crash, authorities said. That person's identity is expected to be released after family is notified.


The investigation is ongoing.

Soules, a farmer, starred in the 19th season of "The Bachelor."

