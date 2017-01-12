NEWS

Ford expands safety recall for vehicles with Takata airbags

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

DETROIT, MI (KTRK) --
Ford is expanding its recall for cars with defective, exploding Takata airbags.

The company announced in a press release Thursday that they want to examine more than 800,000 vehicles made in North America. This would include certain 2005 to 2009 and some 2012 Lincoln and Mercury vehicles.

Ford says they are not aware of any injuries related to airbags.

List of vehicles affected:

2005-09 and 2012 Ford Mustang

2005-06 Ford GT

2006-09 and 2012 Ford Fusion

2007-09 Ford Ranger

2007-09 Ford Edge

2006-09 and 2012 Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ

2007-09 Lincoln MKX

2006-09 Mercury Milan

Customers who want to know if their vehicle is included in this recall can visit www.ford.com, click on safety recalls at the bottom of the page and enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).
