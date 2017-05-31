NEWS

Flight lands safely after lithium battery fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers finally landed at SFO this morning after an in-flight fire made for a long night. The problem was a laptop in someone's carry on. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Passengers finally landed at SFO this morning after an in-flight fire made for a long night. The problem was a laptop in someone's carry on.

The JetBlue flight took off from JFK on its way to SFO when the FAA said a lithium battery in a passenger's laptop caught fire. The laptop was in a backpack in the cabin of the plane. Because of that, flight 915 had to make an emergency landing at the airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"It was pretty scary to see smoke on the plane. We're at 35,000 feet and we hear an announcement, and we look back at row 25 and people are standing up and smoke coming around. We didn't know what was going on," said Alan Honniball, passenger.

The fire was put out before the plane landed around 8 p.m. in Michigan. No one was hurt.

There was no damage to the plane. Passengers report they were at the Grand Rapids airport for a little less than three hours. Once maintenance crews inspected the plane, passengers continued on to San Francisco.

The plane continued in service, leaving San Francisco for a flight to Florida.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsairplaneairlinefireFAAinvestigationjetbluelaptopsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SFO-bound flight diverted due to lithium battery fire
NEWS
Mom looking for missing son finds his father, aunt dead
Garner boy, 9, dies of cancer
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
Hillary Clinton's loss was 'unexpected blessing' for the family, says daughter
More News
Top Stories
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt
Burglary suspect crashes into building after chase
Today's the last day to protest property tax appraisal
Rodeo tickets for Garth Brooks go on sale SOON!
Study: Stroke patients may develop taste for alcohol
Do you recognize this bearded dragon?
Show More
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
Emotional plea to driver who killed man in hit and run
Teen suspect recounts night of deadly movie theater shooting
Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for separation
Donald Trump breaks the internet with 'covfefe' tweet
More News
Top Video
Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt
Burglary suspect crashes into building after chase
Houston's water parks: What you need to know
Today's the last day to protest property tax appraisal
More Video