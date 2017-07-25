Update on the fire that destroyed a duplex under construction and damage two other homes pic.twitter.com/2usCUUAo9S — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) July 25, 2017

Firefighters told ABC13 that when they got to Cleburne St. near TSU's campus, a duplex under construction was destroyed by the fire and the houses next door to it were burning along the roof lines, as well.The house on the right of the duplex has two families living in it, one on the first floor and one on the second floor.One woman who lives on the second floor said her daughter woke her up because she heard windows popping and saw the flames.That woman and her young children, the youngest just 10 months old, ran out of the house and called 911.They also went downstairs to make sure their neighbors got out.They said they only had minutes to spare before the flames started burning their own home and they really thought the fire would destroy everything they owned, too."I thought it would spread to our house, how fast and how intense it was. You could feel the heat. It was real bad," said Dorothy Watkins.Firefighters said both of the homes beside the duplex sustained at least some damage, but the home on the left of the duplex has severe damage to the roof and to the second floor.Fortunately no one was living in that home. The homeowner had moved out about a month ago.The cause of the fire is still under investigation