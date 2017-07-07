NEWS

First Lady holed up in German hotel by massive protest

EMBED </>More Videos

Melania Trump is secure, but she can't go anywhere after a very large demonstration outside the Trump's hotel. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

HAMBURG, Germany (KTRK) --
The First Lady of the United States cannot leave a Hamburg hotel because of a rowdy protest outside.

Melania Trump is in Germany as President Trump attends the G-20 summit.


Hamburg Police said the First Lady cannot leave the hotel because of a raucous demonstration growing outside the hotel where the Trumps are staying.

Officials said Melania Trump is "completely safe," but will miss a spousal program at the G-20 summit, which her spokesperson noted she was looking forward to attending.

Police use water cannon to clear blockade by G20 protesters
EMBED More News Videos

Trump arrives at G20, massive protests again in Hamburg


Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldmelania trumpgermany
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump, Putin shake hands ahead of high-stakes meeting at G-20
Houston museum makes exhibits more autism-friendly
Family: Video shows bounty hunters crossed the line
EXCLUSIVE: Carjack suspect leads deputies in chase
More News
Top Stories
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
2 child sex crime fugitives among most wanted
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
EXCLUSIVE: Carjack suspect leads deputies in chase
Hang 10 with Schlitterbahn's free surfing lessons
Desert Storm memorial vandalized on 4th of July
Show More
Family: Video shows bounty hunters crossed the line
Protesters clash with police ahead of G-20 summit
Mongolian girl recovers from heart defect
Parenting alert: Teenagers snorting chocolate to get rush
Hitler sketch taped to drive-thru window at Taco Bell
More News
Top Video
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
Houston museum makes exhibits more autism-friendly
2 child sex crime fugitives among most wanted
Protesters clash with police ahead of G-20 summit
More Video