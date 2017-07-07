First Lady holed up in German hotel by massive protest

HAMBURG, Germany (KTRK) --The First Lady of the United States cannot leave a Hamburg hotel because of a rowdy protest outside.
Melania Trump is in Germany as President Trump attends the G-20 summit.
Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2017
Hamburg Police said the First Lady cannot leave the hotel because of a raucous demonstration growing outside the hotel where the Trumps are staying.
Officials said Melania Trump is "completely safe," but will miss a spousal program at the G-20 summit, which her spokesperson noted she was looking forward to attending.
Police use water cannon to clear blockade by G20 protesters
Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff