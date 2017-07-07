First Lady holed up in German hotel by massive protest

Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2017

The First Lady of the United States cannot leave a Hamburg hotel because of a rowdy protest outside.Melania Trump is in Germany as President Trump attends the G-20 summit.Hamburg Police said the First Lady cannot leave the hotel because of a raucous demonstration growing outside the hotel where the Trumps are staying.Officials said Melania Trump is "completely safe," but will miss a spousal program at the G-20 summit, which her spokesperson noted she was looking forward to attending.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.