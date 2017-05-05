NEWS

Final farewell for fallen Del. state trooper Stephen Ballard

EMBED </>More News Videos

Final farewell for Del. state trooper Stephen Ballard. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4pm on May 5, 2017. (WPVI)

By and John Rawlins
WILMINGTON, Del. --
Family, friends and thousands of law enforcement colleagues gathered in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday to say a final farewell to a Delaware state trooper killed in the line of duty.

The light morning shower of rain became a torrential downpour just as Corporal Stephen J. Ballard's hearse arrived at the Chase Center on the Riverfront Friday morning under a soaked American flag to the haunting sound of bagpipes.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Action Cam raw video of procession and arrival of the casket of fallen State Trooper Stephen Ballard at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.



Officers came from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ballard's home state of Maryland. Some drove in from as far away as California and parts of Canada.

All stood at attention as Ballard's casket was carried in to the Chase Center.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch Action Cam video of the arrival and transfer of the casket of fallen State Trooper Stephen Ballard at the Chase Center.



His wife, Louise Ballard, was stoic as she carried her 5-year-old daughter inside.

Members of the public were invited to pay respects.

"It's important for me because it's important we support our local police officers. I didn't know the corporal, but things like this don't normally happen around this area, so it comes as a shock to everyone," said Twanda Waller of Newark.

Following the public visitation came the funeral.

After that, the casket and the family, including the corporal's widow and daughter, prepared for the slow escorted ride to the cemetery and the burial.

Cpl. Stephen Ballard



Those at the funeral called it a celebration of life. They were moved by what was said.

"It was upbeat, pretty decent going home service, if you will, a lot of people spoke. They spoke out against violence as a whole. I think the overall message is to stop the violence," said C. Linwood Jackson, president of the Delaware NAACP.

Capt. Luis Hernandez of the New Mexico State Police said the service was about the love of family, not ill will.

"There was nothing like that," he said.

Ballard was shot and killed in Bear, Del. on April 26th after approaching a vehicle that was considered suspicious. The suspect in the crime was shot and killed by police the next day following a lengthy standoff in Middletown, Del.

Since then, surrounding communities have held fundraisers for Ballard's family. Community members said it's the least they could do for a man who dedicated his life to protecting others.
EMBED More News Videos

Funeral for Cpl Stephen Ballard: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at noon on May 5, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos

Remembering Cpl. Ballard: Matt O'Donnell reports during the Action News Update at 10 a.m. on May 5, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos

Final farewell for fallen trooper: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on May 5, 2017.

Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff

Related Topics:
newsdelaware newspolice officer killedWilmington
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Texas officer faces murder charge in teen's death
Murder warrant issued for cop who killed 15-year-old
HPD: SWAT scene ends with no trace of suspect
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
More News
Top Stories
Family claims deputies responsible for man's death
Sections of I-45 to be closed over the weekend
Rockets look to take 2-1 lead over Spurs tonight
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Texas officer faces murder charge in teen's death
Show More
Hubble takes you where no one has gone before
San Bernardino victims' families sue social media giants
iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing people's minds
Nearly 400 dead and injured birds found in Galveston
Man claims neighbor stole his land
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
More Photos