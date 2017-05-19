NEWS

Wild brawl caught on camera at Morton Ranch HS

EMBED </>More Videos

A wild brawl was caught on camera at Morton Ranch High School. (KTRK)

By
KATY, Texas --
The Katy ISD is investigating a high school fight caught on camera. The district confirmed it happened at Morton Ranch High School Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received a short video, of at least part of that fight, into our newsroom.

The video appears to show two teens in the rotunda of the school fighting surrounded by fellow teens, then adults eventually stepping in to attempt to break it up. Word and images of this fight, the school principal, Julie Hinson, acknowledged in a letter sent to parents Wednesday, began to circulate immediately.

The letter said in part, "The Katy ISD Police Department along with the campus administration is actively investigating the incident and any student found to have participated in it will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct."

The letter also urged families to keep in mind that the end of the year is fast-approaching and "participating in such incidents, including recording and distributing video, could jeopardize your grades and/or graduation."

The district said it could not comment on whether it had identified any students involved yet, citing an ongoing investigation. It did say it was not aware of any serious injuries or students who needed EMS treatment as a result of the fight.
Related Topics:
newseducationhigh schoolfightgraduationKaty
Load Comments
NEWS
Speaker Ryan: Trump 'obviously' had a 'bad 2 weeks'
3rd sex assault at apt complex in The Woodlands
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case and must register as sex offender; Huma Abedin files for divorce
Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks head Julian Assange
Police find body of Cornell University student who vanished from campus
More News
Top Stories
3rd sex assault at apt complex in The Woodlands
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
Mother of 4 arrested in deadly Houston hit-and-run case
Police warn parents of popular drug-laced candy
'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Deportation case a matter of life and death for family
Body dumped on road after hearse was stolen
Show More
One of the nation's top hotel pools is in Houston
Man who crashed into Kylie Jenner's gate confesses to unsolved murder
I-10 reopened after two wrong-way driving incidents
Heavy storms start over the weekend
What's happening around town today?
More News
Top Video
Deportation case a matter of life and death for family
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big weekend closures
Amid tragedy, Normani Kordei found healing in Pearland
More Video