The Katy ISD is investigating a high school fight caught on camera. The district confirmed it happened at Morton Ranch High School Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received a short video, of at least part of that fight, into our newsroom.The video appears to show two teens in the rotunda of the school fighting surrounded by fellow teens, then adults eventually stepping in to attempt to break it up. Word and images of this fight, the school principal, Julie Hinson, acknowledged in a letter sent to parents Wednesday, began to circulate immediately.The letter said in part, "The Katy ISD Police Department along with the campus administration is actively investigating the incident and any student found to have participated in it will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct."The letter also urged families to keep in mind that the end of the year is fast-approaching and "participating in such incidents, including recording and distributing video, could jeopardize your grades and/or graduation."The district said it could not comment on whether it had identified any students involved yet, citing an ongoing investigation. It did say it was not aware of any serious injuries or students who needed EMS treatment as a result of the fight.