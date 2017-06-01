BUILDING FIRE

Fiery explosion reported at Wisconsin corn milling plant

Officials have not said how many people may be injured after a violent blast overnight in Wisconsin. (KTRK)

CAMBRIA VILLAGE, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
We are still waiting to find out how many people may have been injured in a plant explosion in Wisconsin.

Cambria Village President Glen Williams said the Didion Corn Milling Plant went up in flames after an explosion late last night.

Several employees were known to be inside the building at the time of the blast.

The mill operates 24 hours a day to supply corn and ethanol to people around the world.

The Red Cross, Salvation Army and numerous fire departments responded to the explosion.

