CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --Every week, Multi-County Crime Stoppers publishes a list of 10 featured fugitives. This week, their felony warrants range from burglary to sexual assault of a child.
The organization, which operates in Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest. Information leading to other arrests will lead to at least a $500 reward.
Anybody with information about any fugitive's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.
