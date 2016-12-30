FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square

New York's Bravest rescued TV host Ryan Seacrest from a stuck elevator leading to the New Year's Eve ball in Times Square Friday morning.Seacrest, who hosts "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" was on his way to reveal the ball on ABC's Good Morning America when the elevator stopped, trapping him and some producers from GMA.He posted this video on social media when it first happened at 7:39 a.m.:Nine minutes later, they were still stuck. The producers were making calls, and trying to figure out what to do:At 8:15 - more than 35 minutes later, the FDNY came to their rescue:Seacrest thanked the firefighters and wished them a happy new year.And then he made his appearance at the top with Jenny McCarthy: