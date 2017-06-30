Father of Baton Rouge Ambush attack victims speaks

In chilling new video released Friday by Baton Rouge prosecutors, we are getting a first look at how a gunman ambushed police officers almost a year ago.In the video, we see gunman Gavin Long's actions on July 17, 2016. Long is seen firing shots on multiple law enforcement officers.In the end, three officers would be killed, and among the critically injured, Deputy Nick Tullier.Tullier's been undergoing intense rehabilitation at TIRR Memorial Hermann for months.Tullier's father James spoke out after the release of the video."I can't say I've ever been angry," said the elder Tullier. "The shooter was killed on scene, we have concentrated 150 percent on Nick, so we don't think about woulda coulda shoulda."The elder Tullier says the family is focused on Nick's recovery, and didn't want to speak specifically to the expansive video and timeline revealed by Louisiana prosecutors."It's hard, but we watch them, we take in the information. Does it bother us? Yes, it affects us, but we're concentrating on Nick."The Tuillers say they're grateful that authorities shared the videos and information with officers' families prior to a news conference.That way they were prepared for the chilling footage of the shooter with his weapon, aiming specifically for law enforcement, according to the Tuillers."It's been 348 days. I'd say that's a miracle," said James.