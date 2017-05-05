NEWS

Father of 6 killed outside southwest Houston sports bar

The mother of the man said her son has six children. He was found dead in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was found stabbed to death in the parking lot of a strip center in southwest Houston.

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer spoke to the victim's mother who said her 43-year-old son was a father of six children.

Officers said the man's body was discovered around 5 a.m. in the middle of a strip center parking lot at Southwest Freeway near Wilcrest outside the El Via Jero sports bar.

According to police, the man was stabbed inside the bar after a fight. It's not clear what initiated that fight.

Investigators found a white vehicle in the parking lot with blood on the side.

Police have not made an arrest, and there's no word on a description of the suspect or suspects.

Meanwhile, police are interviewing three witnesses who say they saw three Hispanic men running from the bar after the stabbing.

