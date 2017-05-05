A man was found stabbed to death in the parking lot of a strip center in southwest Houston.Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer spoke to the victim's mother who said her 43-year-old son was a father of six children.Officers said the man's body was discovered around 5 a.m. in the middle of a strip center parking lot at Southwest Freeway near Wilcrest outside the El Via Jero sports bar.According to police, the man was stabbed inside the bar after a fight. It's not clear what initiated that fight.Investigators found a white vehicle in the parking lot with blood on the side.Police have not made an arrest, and there's no word on a description of the suspect or suspects.Meanwhile, police are interviewing three witnesses who say they saw three Hispanic men running from the bar after the stabbing.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.