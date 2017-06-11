NEWS

Florida father killed buying dog from Facebook ad

A man was shot and killed in in Florida after buying a puppy from Facebook ad.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) --
A father in Florida was shot and killed in front of his children while buying a puppy from a Facebook advertisement, according to police.

Scott Bowman responded to an ad from a man who claimed to be giving away a dog, police say.

According to Bowman's fiancee, the man insisted on delivering the dog to Bowman's home.

Police say Bowman and the man got into a fight and the man shot Bowman in the chest while his kids were in the room.

The man has been arrested, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

