A father in Florida was shot and killed in front of his children while buying a puppy from a Facebook advertisement, according to police.Scott Bowman responded to an ad from a man who claimed to be giving away a dog, police say.According to Bowman's fiancee, the man insisted on delivering the dog to Bowman's home.Police say Bowman and the man got into a fight and the man shot Bowman in the chest while his kids were in the room.The man has been arrested, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.