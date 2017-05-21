Father killed after birthday candles ignite apartment fire

Cousin: his 9 year-old son is recovering, burned hands. Doesn't know yet his father has passed. Officials say blaze sparked by candles. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/elt61fMUhq — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 21, 2017

A birthday celebration turned tragic after candles ignited a fire that ripped through a townhouse on Staten Island.The fire tore through the condo on Pembrook Loop in the Charleston section just before 11 p.m. Saturday.Officials say the blaze was sparked by candles. Tony Carter, 62, was killed celebrating his birthday. Carter's son tried to save his father by calling out to neighbors for help.The University of New Haven professor was beloved in the community."He was like a father figure to us, honestly. He was a college professor, and he used to tell us 'if you need a recommendation to college' - he always used to help us," said Eli Herrera."He was a great person. He never had anything bad to say - he always complimented you," added Kevin Berger.Carter's son is recovering at the hospital, according to his second cousin. His hands are burned, but he will be okay. His family is trying to figure out who will take care of him - his father has sole custody.Carter's two adult brothers are flying in from Iowa to break the news to him that his father has died.