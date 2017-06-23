U.S. & WORLD

Father arrested for murder of son who went missing 2 months ago

EMBED </>More Videos

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was arrested in Las Vegas and booked on Friday, June 23, 2017 for the murder of his son. (Las Vegas PD / LASD)

SOUTH PASADENA, California --
The father of a boy who went missing in South Pasadena, California in April has now been arrested for the child's murder, authorities announced Friday.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was arrested for the murder of his son Aramazd Andressian Jr. at 1 p.m. Friday in the Las Vegas area and booked into a jail there on $10 million bail.

He is expected to be extradited to Los Angeles County.

The boy's body has still not been found, according to the sheriff's department.

EMBED More News Videos

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested for the murder of his son and booked at a jail in Las Vegas on June 23, 2017.



Police have not disclosed what information led them to make the arrest or why Andressian was in Las Vegas. They said they had presented evidence in the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and obtained a murder filing against the suspect.

The 5-year-old was last seen early Friday, April 21, in his father's custody.

Aramazd Andressian, 5, is shown in two undated photos provided by South Pasadena police.



Andressian Sr.'s estranged wife reported her son missing after his father did not drop the boy off as scheduled.

Hours later, Andressian Sr. was discovered passed out at South Pasadena's Arroyo Park. His gray 2004 BMW sedan was found nearby with its interior and exterior doused with gasoline.

He could not account for his son's whereabouts.

He was taken into custody at that time, but he was later released due to lack of evidence.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, is shown in a previous mugshot from the South Pasadena Police Department.



Since that time, authorities have mounted massive search operations, scouring local parks and going as far north as Santa Barbara. They also executed a search warrant at the home of the mother of Andressian Sr. in Montebello.

A $20,000 reward has been offered in connection with the case.

The arrest was made by officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the Las Vegas police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was arrested for the murder of his son Aramazd Andressian Jr. on Friday, June 23, 2017 in Las Vegas.



A press conference to provide more details is scheduled for Monday in downtown Los Angeles.

Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff


Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldchild killedCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Military chiefs seeking 6-month hold on transgender enlistments
Young bucks fight in Tennessee woods
Developer creates Super Mario game in augmented reality
11-year-old girl attacked by 2 dogs near bus stop
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Oklahoma attorney general charges doctor with 5 counts of murder
Alleged gang members arrested in stolen car scheme
Military chiefs seeking 6-month hold on transgender enlistments
Parents of baby who starved say another child on the way
More News
Top Stories
New details emerge surrounding arrest of elderly rape suspect
Parents of baby who starved say another child on the way
Indicted HPD officer seen kicking suspect
Family faces Westpark Tollway nuisance just feet away
One shot in the head in North Harris Co.
Former Rocket Marcus Camby sued after nephew's death
Cypress home owned by Anna Nicole Smith on the market
Show More
Alleged gang members arrested in stolen car scheme
Body found at Texas landfill ID'd as missing girl
Caught on camera: Toddler flies out of SUV
11-year-old girl attacked by 2 dogs near bus stop
Search underway for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
More News
Top Video
16-month-old girl beaten on Father's Day dies
Parents of baby who starved say another child on the way
Total solar eclipse over US 99 years in the making
VIDEO: Whale gets close to boat off NJ
More Video