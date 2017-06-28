A woman accused of running over her neighbor in southeast Houston appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.Details released in court revealed that it wasn't the first time Pebble Hines attacked her neighbor. She was just released from prison after shooting Lee Preston nine years ago, family members said. Prosecutors said Hines used a rifle when she shot Preston in the neck.Police said Hines ran over him while he was mowing his lawn Tuesday on Belneath Street. Eyewitnesses said Hines got in her vehicle and ran over the victim, crashing into his home. After running him over, she backed up and drove into her driveway, eyewitnesses said.According to the victim's uncle, the two live next door to each other.The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and had surgery on his hip, his uncle said. He has a broken hip, right shoulder and right leg.Hines is charged with aggravated assault and her bond was set at $75,000.