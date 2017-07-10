At approximately 04:10 a.m., the Deputy was dispatched to a reported theft of an ATV and subsequently cleared that call.

Upon resuming patrol and still within the nearby area, the Deputy made a traffic stop on a 4-wheeler (ATV) on Retton School Rd @ Chad Ln.

The Deputy made contact with the driver of the ATV (Dejuan Guillory, B/M, 27 yoa), and his passenger (Dequince Brown, B/F, 21 yoa).

The Deputy asked Guillory and Brown for legal identification, which neither possessed.

During this initial interaction, Guillory struck the Deputy in the head, knocking him to the ground, dazing him with a possible loss of consciousness.

The Deputy was able to rise to his feet, draw his firearm and gave verbal commands for Guillory to lie on the ground.

Guillory laid down on his stomach and the Deputy attempted to handcuff Guillory.

During handcuffing, a struggle ensued.

Brown approached the Deputy from behind and began to choke and bite him.

During the struggle with Guillory and Brown, the Deputy shot Guillory with his duty weapon.

The Deputy returned to his unit and called for assistance.

A case out of Louisiana is quickly gaining national attention. A young man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy. His girlfriend, who faces serious charges, claims she reached out for help on the deputy's radio.Dejuan Guillory died during that confrontation in Mamou, Louisiana.His cousin in Missouri City reached out to ABC13 reporter Tracy Clemons to get his family's story out because they believe there are so many holes, and they just don't believe it happened the way police are saying it did."You see it with other people and you try to support other people, but when it comes down to you and it's your blood, the feeling... you really can't explain it," says Allen Prevost.Last Thursday morning, Prevost's younger cousin Dejuan Guillory went out hunting for frogs with his girlfriend. It's known as frogging."It's a common thing for people to do in that area," he says.But he never came back.According to State Police, an Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputy had just cleared a call for a theft of an ATV when he stopped Guillory, who was on an ATV with his girlfriend.Police say neither had their ID, Guillory allegedly hit the deputy in the head. Police say the two fought, and when the deputy ordered him onto his stomach, they struggled during handcuffing and he shot Guillory. He died at the scene."For you to be able to have (the) position to shoot him four times, and he's on the ground face down... what was his threat to you?" Prevost questions.Guillory, a 27-year old father of three, was from a law enforcement family. He had been through legal trouble in the past, but Prevost tells us his cousin had turned it around."He was having a good situation going on so why would he be breaking into somebody's house. That don't make sense," said Provost.Guillory's girlfriend, 21-year old Dequince Brown, is charged with attempted first degree murder of a peace officer.She reportedly jumped on his back and bit him to stop him from killing Guillory as he begged the deputy not to kill him. Her attorney tells ABC13 the deputy never asked them about a theft."I think that was bogus," Prevost says of the theft explanation.They want accountability in his case, and everywhere."If you don't want nobody else in the community to get away with doing wrong, the law enforcement shouldn't be able to do wrong either," said Provost.Below is the latest update from Louisiana State Police: