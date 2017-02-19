NEWS

Family searching for missing nurse supervisor

Glenn Soliman is seen in a family photo.

Every flyer they hand out could be the one that helps them find their loved one.

The family of Glenser or Glenn Soliman says he is a 44-year-old Filipino man who has worked as a nursing supervisor at St. Luke's for more than a decade.

His car is missing, a grey BMW X5 with a memorable personalized plate that says "CHUBEE". They also say nothing was disturbed at his Spring home.

His sister Arlene Lantion said, "The house was armed properly, the only thing amiss is his bed was unmade and with him being so strict that's a no, no for him."

His loved ones have gone down the list checking hospitals, tow shops, accident reports and retracing his work route.

Relatives say Soliman is a responsible, routine oriented person who would never just disappear like this. They believe the last person to talk with him was a church last Thursday night. He didn't show up for his overnight shift later that night.

"The iPad has an iPhone locator and it's offline, all this time we've tried the phone and it's going to voicemail directly," said Lantion.

The family has filed a missing person's report with Houston Police.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
