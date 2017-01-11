HOUSTON (KTRK) --A blind man who became the victim of a fatal hit-and-run just two weeks before he was set to run the Aramco Half Marathon will be there in spirit.
Robert Peck's guide from the non-profit organization CATAPULT is set to carry his shoes during the race. Running recently became a passion for him.
"He didn't have no disability. There was no disability," explained sister, Telisha Peck. "Disability means 'you can't.' "Dis" means not. He don't know that word. He didn't know that word. There was nothing he couldn't do."
Peck, who was born blind, never ceased to amaze his family. He traveled and volunteered. Last fall, at 22, he wanted full independence. He moved out of his parents' South Acres home and was enjoying life.
"All of that went down with one driver. One driver took that away from him because I believe he had a great future," said his mother, Mattie Peck.
On New Year's Day around 12:40pm, Robert Peck was hit by a car as he tried to cross in the 5800 block of Tidwell with a friend, who was also blind. The driver didn't stop.
"It's unthinkable," his mother added.
Robert Peck didn't go to the hospital that day. Instead, he went home where he was found unresponsive in the shower. He had bleeding on his brain. Four days later, he died.
"We're donating his organs. Whoever gets his heart is one lucky person. They're going to have an amazing heart," his sister said.
Houston police believe Robert Peck's death was a result of the hit-and-run.
"If this person has any heart at all, come forth and put closure to this for us," his mother said.
Anyone with information that might help identify the driver, or the car, is urged to contact HPD's Hit-and-Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers.
Peck's family has also set up GoFundMe.