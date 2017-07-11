HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Family believes loved one shot to death in SW Houston apartment complex

Tow driver finds young man shot in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of a 43-year-old man believes he was the person found shot to death overnight in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complex.

The family says Floyd Oscar Jr. was the person killed at the Rainy Meadows Apartment on Bob White Drive near West Airport Boulevard.


According to police, a tow truck driver located a wounded man in distress, prompting a call to 911. About 20 minutes before, there were several calls in the area regarding shots fired.

Oscar's mother tells Eyewitness News that he was one of her eight children and her only son. Oscar was also a father to four children.

His sister added the family does not know why he was at the particular apartment complex and that he lived in another part of the southwest.

The family learned of Oscar's death from someone at the complex.

Police have not disclosed a motive in the case.

