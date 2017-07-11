Family identifies Floyd Oscar Jr. as man shot and killed on Bob White Dr. #abc13 "The streets talk. Someone knows something," says sister. pic.twitter.com/mUzYT8d3PJ — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 11, 2017

NEW: tow truck driver found man shot dead on Bob White Dr. No suspects. Several 911 calls abt shots fired. HPD looking for witnesses #abc13 pic.twitter.com/cfhXkkr5RO — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 11, 2017

UPDATE: homicide investigators out here. Woman on scene claims it was her brother who was shot & killed. Police keeping her back #abc13 pic.twitter.com/9TDSmTBliX — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 11, 2017

The family of a 43-year-old man believes he was the person found shot to death overnight in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complex.The family says Floyd Oscar Jr. was the person killed at the Rainy Meadows Apartment on Bob White Drive near West Airport Boulevard.According to police, a tow truck driver located a wounded man in distress, prompting a call to 911. About 20 minutes before, there were several calls in the area regarding shots fired.Oscar's mother tells Eyewitness News that he was one of her eight children and her only son. Oscar was also a father to four children.His sister added the family does not know why he was at the particular apartment complex and that he lived in another part of the southwest.The family learned of Oscar's death from someone at the complex.Police have not disclosed a motive in the case.