Exterminator steps up after 60,000 bees force man out of home
At least 60,000 bees have taken over an elderly man's home in east Houston, exterminators say.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Bees forced an elderly man out of his home on Houston's east side. Charles Williams is 84 years old. He told Eyewitness News he moved out three months ago because of the problem. At times, he slept in his car.

"The bees started taking over," laughed Williams. "The bees started taking over. That was it. I had to move out. What else can you do? Stay and get stung or leave and be happy?"

Gotcha Pest Control fortunately stepped in to help. Claude Griffin said Williams was dealing with 60,000 bees living in the wood frame of the house.

SEE ALSO: West Houston couple's bee problem handled for free
Company working to remove bees from a West Houston home.



Griffin said there is still more work to be done. He feared there is also a wasp problem. Griffin said he's optimistic someone will step up to make sure Williams returns home by the New Year.
