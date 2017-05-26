NEWS

Exploding hairspray can shatters windshield in Oregon

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters say extreme heat is responsible for an explosion that sent a can of hairspray through a windshield.

PORTLAND, Oregon (KTRK) --
Firefighters say extreme heat was responsible for a powerful explosion that sent a can of hairspray through a car windshield in Oregon recently.

But it's not just hairspray that you should be worried about -- anything in an aerosol can, like bug spray, paint or sunscreen, could explode if left in temperatures in excess of 120 degrees.

It was 90 degrees outside on the day the hairspray in question exploded, but temperatures inside parked cars can get dangerously high even on 70-degree days.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsbizarrebuzzworthywhat's trendingbeauty productsheatu.s. & worldOregon
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US service member killed in Syria
26 dead in attack on Egyptian Christians
Father charged in 3-month-old baby's death
Man arrested at Comicon carrying guns, knives
More News
Top Stories
Teen charged in 69-year-old Humble woman's murder
Father charged in 3-month-old baby's death
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
10 lane closures on Memorial Day weekend
BARC drops cat adoption fees to only $1
Kale bouquet couple speaks about viral incident
Ariana Grande promises benefit concert for Manchester
Show More
WATCH: Before & after deadly hit and run in SE Houston
Teachers raise money for terminally ill teacher
Man charged in murder of father of 2 in La Marque
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
Give your home a tax-free energy boost this weekend
More News
Top Video
Adorable twin baby horses are defying the odds
Kale bouquet couple speaks about viral incident
Meet female scientists thriving in male-dominated field
BARC drops cat adoption fees to only $1
More Video