Firefighters say extreme heat was responsible for a powerful explosion that sent a can of hairspray through a car windshield in Oregon recently.But it's not just hairspray that you should be worried about -- anything in an aerosol can, like bug spray, paint or sunscreen, could explode if left in temperatures in excess of 120 degrees.It was 90 degrees outside on the day the hairspray in question exploded, but temperatures inside parked cars can get dangerously high even on 70-degree days.