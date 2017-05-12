NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Woman jumps into back of purse snatcher's truck

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A victim of a purse snatching survived a dangerous ride and surveillance video shows just how quickly the crime happened.

Houston police responded to the robbery Thursday night. The video shows a man pacing outside the CVS in the 9400 block of the North Freeway. Instead of attacking his victim outside, he went inside.

"It was crazy," said one man who works at he store.

The robber waited for a female customer to walk by the front door and then rushed in to grab her bag. According to an eyewitness, she ran out after him and jumped in the back of his truck. A few minutes later, he let her go, but not before he physically assaulted her. She ended up back at the store talking to police and paramedics.

One employee is concerned the crook might hit again.

"My mom shops at night. I've got two sisters. My wife shops at night. Awareness in those situations," he said.

He thinks the video is a good warning. The victim escaped with scratches. Next time, the injuries could be worse.

"Whatever was inside the purse can be replaced, you know, but her jumping in the back of the truck...not worth it," he said.

