NEWS
Crews rescued dog stuck in drain
Neighbors and the SPCA rushed to save a dog trapped in the sewer.
KTRK
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 11:08AM
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
City crews and SPCA worked to help rescue a dog stuck in a drain in east Houston.
There's no word on how the dog got there.
ABC13 was the only crew on the scene to capture the rescue.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
