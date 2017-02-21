NEWS

Crews rescued dog stuck in drain

Neighbors and the SPCA rushed to save a dog trapped in the sewer.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
City crews and SPCA worked to help rescue a dog stuck in a drain in east Houston.

There's no word on how the dog got there.

ABC13 was the only crew on the scene to capture the rescue.

