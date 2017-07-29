NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Officer who fell off Southwest Fwy may need surgery

Bianca Bennett is charged with intoxication assault.

HOUSTON, Texas --
We are getting our first look at a woman charged after she allegedly caused two officers to fall from the Southwest Freeway in a drunk driving incident.

Bianca Bennett was allegedly coming home from a bar downtown when she flew through an accident scene.

Two officers, who are with Houston Police Department's DWI Task Force, were investigating when Bennett allegedly plowed into a stopped car.

The vehicle came toward the officers, and one of them was hit in the ankle.

The impact caused the officers to go over the freeway wall, and fall 16 feet.

Bennett is now in the Harris County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

One of the officers is still in the hospital with spinal fractures that may require surgery.

Officers fall 16 feet from Southwest Fwy to avoid suspected drunk driver
EMTs called heroes for saving officers' lives

