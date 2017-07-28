EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2250590" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Third suspect still at large in jewelry store shootout, Jessica Willey reports.

The 65-year-old owner of Your Jeweler on Jones Road fought off two gun-wielding suspects and lived to tell about it."Three guys came in. One acted like he wanted to buy a ring," said Robert Kirkwood, the owner of Your Jeweler.It was 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Kirkwood knew something wasn't right."The other two went around to my case, came back, where they're not supposed to be," said Kirkwood.Kirkwood said the two men had guns, so he grabbed his."When I pulled my gun out, he jumped on me, knocked the gun loose and we fell back here into the office and we were fighting," said Kirkwood.While the 65-year-old store owner said he fought the gun-wielding suspect, another suspect joined in."He came into the room and he kicked me a couple of times," he said. "I thought I was going to be beaten to death back ther."Kirkwood said after he was pistol whipped, the suspects left him and went to the front of the store. To their surprise, he grabbed another gun and followed them."They saw me come out. They saw I had a gun. They shot at me...I started shooting back," said Kirkwood.He shot two of them. All three ran off. Investigators said one of the suspects died from his wounds and was dumped six miles away.The other suspect showed up in the hospital and the third suspect was arrested in San Antonio a day later. Sources believe the trio is good for multiple robberies.Kirkwood said Your Jeweler will open on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the first time since the robbery.