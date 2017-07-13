NEWS

Evacuation order issued after oil spill in Bastrop Co.

Authorities have issued an evacuation order after an oil spill in Bastrop. (Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management)

BASTROP, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities in Bastrop County have issued an evacuation order after a crude oil line rupture.

The order extends a mile around the site of the rupture at 417 FM-20. The roadway has been closed in both directions while authorities work to contain the spill.

According to local emergency management officials, a maintenance contractor struck the pipeline just before 9 a.m. Thursday. An estimated 1,200 barrels of oil have already spewed out of the ruptured pipeline.



Nobody has been injured in connection with the incident.

A shelter for those impacted by the evacuation has opened at the River Valley Christian Fellowship at 1224 Highway 71. The shelter is not accepting pets.

No other details have been released.

