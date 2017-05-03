  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
NEWS

Prosecutors allege hate crime in attempted stabbing of African American man

EMBED </>More News Videos

Houston man charged with hate crime

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County man is being charged with a hate crime, after he allegedly tried to stab his neighbor while using a racial slur. James Scott Lee is white and his victim is black.

Harris County First Assistant Tom Berg says Lee approached his neighbor Tuesday holding a knife and yelling racial slurs.

"I hate N...., and I'm going to kill me one," described Berg. "And that was in the context of carrying a knife in his hand."

Fortunately, the neighbor was able to jump in his car and close the window. He called authorities and was not hurt.

During a probable cause court appearance on Wednesday morning, Lee was visibly upset and disruptive while the charges were read out to him.

He yelled bull---- in front of a room filled with other defendants. "Are you kidding me? That's bull! I'm a United States army general. That's bull, that's a lie. I'm a royal master mason," said Lee.

Lee made his erratic remarks while wearing a leather vest. An "SS" symbol is visible on the vest, along with other military style markings.

Lee's erratic behavior and unusual clothing choice did not go unnoticed by prosecutors who are working on the case. They also say he has a past history of beating up people.

"This defendant has a prior history of misdemeanor (assaulting) behavior, a domestic assault," said Berg.

Prosecutors say Lee tried to use his knife, but in court Wednesday, Lee said he had a gun. He made a hand motion of a gun while in court, and repeatedly stated, "I used a gun."

Prosecutors say fortunately, the victim wasn't hurt. They say it's rare to add the hate crime enhancement because it can be difficult to prove. This they say won't be one of those times. The hate crime enhancement means Lee could spend up to 20 years behind bars if he is found guilty.

He is currently in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshate crimehate crime investigationstabbingassaultHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Amendment to Trump's health care bill falls short on pre-existing conditions, analysts say
Senate changes likely for Republican health care bill
House to hold vote on GOP health care bill Thursday
2 Republican holdouts agree to compromise plan on Obamacare repeal
Key takeaways from FBI Director Comey's hearing
More News
Top Stories
Strong storms moving into southeast Texas
Ex-employee accused of pocketing $275K from Kroger
TX Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
How will HISD Prop 1 impact students and schools?
Houston honors longtime ABC13 anchor Dave Ward
DPS: County judge's distracted driving caused crash
8 people have been killed by METRO trains in 5 years
Show More
Yorkie missing for years will return to owners in Virginia
What you need to know about the Google Doc phishing scam
911 call in Conroe shooting: 'I'm too scared to go out of my closet'
Facebook pays their interns $8,000 a month
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at North Lake College
More News
Top Video
State Rep.'s tearful opposition to sanctuary cities bill goes viral
DPS: County judge's distracted driving caused crash
911 call in Conroe shooting: 'I'm too scared to go out of my closet'
Suspected serial shoplifters arrested at Target store
More Video