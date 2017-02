Congratulations to @ErikOnTV! He was just named one of the top 50 hottest anchors in the country! ???? pic.twitter.com/4Yrj2wPgNG — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 17, 2017

He's immensely talented as an anchor and reporter.And he happens to be ridiculously good-looking.We're talking about ABC13's Erik Barajas. Buzzfeed ranked male news anchors in the entire world, because it's Buzzfeed.Anyway, they picked out traits that made the anchors "hot" and Erik's trait they liked: his arms are huge.We can attest: his arms ARE huge.Erik was ranked #6, but he's really #1 in our book.