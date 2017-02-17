NEWS

ABC13's Erik Barajas is named one of hottest news anchors in the world

Which way to the gun show? (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
He's immensely talented as an anchor and reporter.

And he happens to be ridiculously good-looking.

We're talking about ABC13's Erik Barajas.

Buzzfeed ranked male news anchors in the entire world, because it's Buzzfeed.



Anyway, they picked out traits that made the anchors "hot" and Erik's trait they liked: his arms are huge.

We can attest: his arms ARE huge.

Erik was ranked #6, but he's really #1 in our book.
