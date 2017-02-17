HOUSTON (KTRK) --He's immensely talented as an anchor and reporter.
And he happens to be ridiculously good-looking.
We're talking about ABC13's Erik Barajas.
Buzzfeed ranked male news anchors in the entire world, because it's Buzzfeed.
Congratulations to @ErikOnTV! He was just named one of the top 50 hottest anchors in the country! ???? pic.twitter.com/4Yrj2wPgNG— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 17, 2017
Anyway, they picked out traits that made the anchors "hot" and Erik's trait they liked: his arms are huge.
We can attest: his arms ARE huge.
Erik was ranked #6, but he's really #1 in our book.